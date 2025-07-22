Allianz Asset Management GmbH Sells 6,425 Shares of Equifax, Inc. (NYSE:EFX)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH lowered its holdings in shares of Equifax, Inc. (NYSE:EFX – Free Report) by 1.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 402,601 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 6,425 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH’s holdings in Equifax were worth $98,058,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. DAVENPORT & Co LLC lifted its holdings in Equifax by 12.0% during the first quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 2,212 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $539,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its holdings in Equifax by 1,464.7% during the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 18,119 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $4,413,000 after purchasing an additional 16,961 shares in the last quarter. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Equifax in the first quarter worth $209,000. QRG Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Equifax by 19.9% in the first quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,611 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $392,000 after buying an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Advisory Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Equifax by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Meeder Advisory Services Inc. now owns 3,817 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $973,000 after buying an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. 96.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Equifax Stock Down 1.1%

EFX stock opened at $260.12 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $264.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $253.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85. Equifax, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $199.98 and a fifty-two week high of $309.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.19, a PEG ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 1.60.

Equifax Increases Dividend

Equifax ( NYSE:EFX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 22nd. The credit services provider reported $2.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.91 by $0.09. Equifax had a return on equity of 18.81% and a net margin of 10.68%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Equifax, Inc. will post 7.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 23rd were given a $0.50 dividend. This is a boost from Equifax’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 23rd. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.77%. Equifax’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.90%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Equifax

In other news, EVP John W. Gamble, Jr. sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $259.10, for a total value of $518,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 65,176 shares in the company, valued at $16,887,101.60. This trade represents a 2.98% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Mark W. Begor sold 22,160 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.61, for a total value of $5,686,477.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 142,395 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,539,980.95. The trade was a 13.47% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently commented on EFX shares. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $295.00 target price on shares of Equifax in a report on Friday, June 20th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Equifax from $277.00 to $296.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $260.00 price target (down previously from $325.00) on shares of Equifax in a research note on Friday, April 4th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Equifax from $306.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 7th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of Equifax from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $300.00 to $285.00 in a research note on Monday, June 23rd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $295.50.

Equifax Company Profile

Equifax Inc operates as a data, analytics, and technology company. The company operates through three segments: Workforce Solutions, U.S. Information Solutions (USIS), and International. The Workforce Solutions segment offers services that enables customers to verify income, employment, educational history, criminal justice data, healthcare professional licensure, and sanctions of people in the United States; and employer customers with services that assist them in complying with and automating payroll-related and human resource management processes throughout the entire cycle of the employment relationship.

