Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF (NYSEARCA:SPGP) Shares Sold by Obermeyer Wealth Partners

Obermeyer Wealth Partners cut its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF (NYSEARCA:SPGP – Free Report) by 33.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,451 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,737 shares during the period. Obermeyer Wealth Partners’ holdings in Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF were worth $544,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Gries Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $253,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $1,404,000. Calton & Associates Inc. increased its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF by 332.1% in the 1st quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. now owns 46,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,658,000 after acquiring an additional 35,845 shares during the period. Nwam LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 25,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,505,000 after acquiring an additional 2,094 shares during the period. Finally, Ring Mountain Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF by 72.1% in the 1st quarter. Ring Mountain Capital LLC now owns 15,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,524,000 after acquiring an additional 6,394 shares during the period.

Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA SPGP opened at $108.49 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $105.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $102.94. Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF has a 1 year low of $84.13 and a 1 year high of $112.90. The company has a market cap of $2.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.90 and a beta of 1.11.

About Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF

The Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF (SPGP) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 GARP index. The fund tracks an index of S&P 500 stocks selected by growth, quality and value traits, and weighted by growth. SPGP was launched on Jun 16, 2011 and is managed by Invesco.

