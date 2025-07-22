iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE) Stock Holdings Decreased by Ascension Capital Advisors Inc.

Ascension Capital Advisors Inc. cut its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Free Report) by 96.7% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,476 shares of the company’s stock after selling 42,789 shares during the period. Ascension Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $281,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of IVE. Brighton Jones LLC raised its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 14,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,679,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Clune & Associates LTD. purchased a new position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $245,000. Interchange Capital Partners LLC raised its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Interchange Capital Partners LLC now owns 7,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,457,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares during the last quarter. CoreFirst Bank & Trust bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Finally, Modern Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 125.3% in the 4th quarter. Modern Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,522,000 after purchasing an additional 10,030 shares in the last quarter.
iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Stock Performance
NYSEARCA IVE opened at $198.47 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $192.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $190.35. The company has a market cap of $39.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.70 and a beta of 0.94. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $165.45 and a fifty-two week high of $206.63.
iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Profile
iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.
