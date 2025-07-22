Ascension Capital Advisors Inc. Grows Position in Harbor International Compounders ETF (NYSEARCA:OSEA)

Ascension Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Harbor International Compounders ETF (NYSEARCA:OSEA – Free Report) by 1.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 35,369 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 366 shares during the quarter. Harbor International Compounders ETF comprises approximately 0.4% of Ascension Capital Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Ascension Capital Advisors Inc. owned about 0.23% of Harbor International Compounders ETF worth $939,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Harbor International Compounders ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $43,000. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. bought a new position in Harbor International Compounders ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $208,000. Worth Financial Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in Harbor International Compounders ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $236,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC increased its position in shares of Harbor International Compounders ETF by 26.9% during the 1st quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 10,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $292,000 after purchasing an additional 2,327 shares during the period. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Harbor International Compounders ETF by 48.1% in the 4th quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 13,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $352,000 after acquiring an additional 4,416 shares during the last quarter.

Harbor International Compounders ETF Stock Up 0.5%

OSEA stock opened at $29.09 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $28.90 and its 200-day moving average is $27.47. The company has a market cap of $479.18 million, a P/E ratio of 24.30 and a beta of -1.04. Harbor International Compounders ETF has a twelve month low of $23.66 and a twelve month high of $29.60.

About Harbor International Compounders ETF

The Harbor International Compounders ETF (OSEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects international companies with sustainable growth based on positive fundamentals and ESG criteria. The fund targets compounders and excludes US firms in aim for long-term capital appreciation.

