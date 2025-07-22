Ascension Capital Advisors Inc. Has $4.66 Million Position in Grayscale Bitcoin Trust ETF (NYSEARCA:GBTC)

Ascension Capital Advisors Inc. cut its stake in shares of Grayscale Bitcoin Trust ETF (NYSEARCA:GBTC – Free Report) by 1.0% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 71,497 shares of the company’s stock after selling 694 shares during the quarter. Grayscale Bitcoin Trust ETF comprises approximately 2.1% of Ascension Capital Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Ascension Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Grayscale Bitcoin Trust ETF were worth $4,659,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC boosted its stake in shares of Grayscale Bitcoin Trust ETF by 19.4% during the fourth quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 8,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $599,000 after purchasing an additional 1,316 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Grayscale Bitcoin Trust ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $4,205,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Grayscale Bitcoin Trust ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,110,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in Grayscale Bitcoin Trust ETF by 1,700.8% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,000 after acquiring an additional 2,041 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dudley Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Grayscale Bitcoin Trust ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $270,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:GBTC opened at $94.04 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 2.47. Grayscale Bitcoin Trust ETF has a 52 week low of $39.56 and a 52 week high of $96.16. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $85.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $76.99.

The Grayscale Bitcoin Trust (GBTC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in long btc, short usd currency. The fund is passively managed, offering exposure to the daily USD spot price of bitcoin (BTC). An investment in the fund is not a direct investment in bitcoin. GBTC was launched on Jan 11, 2024 and is issued by Grayscale.

