Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Makes New $5.58 Million Investment in Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 74,515 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $5,583,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC owned 0.14% of Five Below at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FIVE. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in Five Below by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 12,172 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,278,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its holdings in Five Below by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 23,902 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,509,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Five Below by 13.1% in the fourth quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 1,366 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $143,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its holdings in Five Below by 2.6% in the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 6,440 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $482,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Five Below by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 2,573 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $270,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ:FIVE opened at $139.92 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $122.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $96.27. Five Below, Inc. has a twelve month low of $52.38 and a twelve month high of $142.13. The stock has a market cap of $7.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.33 and a beta of 1.04.

Five Below ( NASDAQ:FIVE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 4th. The specialty retailer reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.03. Five Below had a return on equity of 17.00% and a net margin of 6.52%. The firm had revenue of $970.53 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $966.29 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.60 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 19.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Five Below, Inc. will post 4.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Amit Jhunjhunwala sold 1,700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.17, for a total transaction of $212,789.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 25,890 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,240,651.30. This represents a 6.16% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider George Hill sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total value of $210,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 42,672 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,974,080. This trade represents a 3.40% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 13,200 shares of company stock valued at $1,740,209. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. UBS Group lifted their target price on Five Below from $110.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 5th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Five Below from $88.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 3rd. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on Five Below from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 24th. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on Five Below from $90.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 6th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on Five Below from $121.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Five Below presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $119.00.

Five Below, Inc operates as a specialty value retailer in the United States. The company offers range of accessories, which includes novelty socks, sunglasses, jewelry, scarves, gloves, hair accessories, athletic tops and bottoms, and t-shirts, as well as nail polish, lip gloss, fragrance, and branded cosmetics; and personalized living space products, such as lamps, posters, frames, fleece blankets, plush items, pillows, candles, incense, lighting, novelty décor, accent furniture, and related items, as well as provides storage options.

