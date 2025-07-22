12,250 Shares in Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (NYSE:AQN) Acquired by Oakwell Private Wealth Management LLC

Oakwell Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (NYSE:AQN – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 12,250 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $63,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of AQN. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in Algonquin Power & Utilities by 14.6% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 48,586 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $250,000 after purchasing an additional 6,203 shares during the period. Ballentine Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities by 50.1% in the 1st quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 21,242 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 7,092 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its holdings in Algonquin Power & Utilities by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 114,834 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $583,000 after acquiring an additional 5,693 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Algonquin Power & Utilities by 16.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 14,809 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 2,073 shares during the period. Finally, Cidel Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities by 1.8% in the first quarter. Cidel Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,539,346 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $13,039,000 after buying an additional 45,575 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AQN stock opened at $6.09 on Tuesday. Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. has a 1-year low of $4.19 and a 1-year high of $6.36. The firm has a market cap of $4.67 billion, a PE ratio of -3.93 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The company has a 50-day moving average of $5.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.18.

Algonquin Power & Utilities ( NYSE:AQN Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 9th. The utilities provider reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $692.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $699.08 million. Algonquin Power & Utilities had a positive return on equity of 4.74% and a negative net margin of 48.78%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.14 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. will post 0.38 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 30th were issued a dividend of $0.065 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 30th. This represents a $0.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.27%. Algonquin Power & Utilities’s dividend payout ratio is presently -16.77%.

Several research analysts have commented on AQN shares. BMO Capital Markets restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $6.00 target price (up previously from $5.00) on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities in a research note on Monday, May 12th. TD Securities raised their price target on Algonquin Power & Utilities from $6.00 to $6.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 4th. National Bank Financial raised Algonquin Power & Utilities to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, June 8th. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their price objective on Algonquin Power & Utilities from $6.00 to $6.50 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 4th. Finally, National Bankshares cut Algonquin Power & Utilities from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $6.75 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, June 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and twelve have issued a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.31.

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. is an investment holding company, which engages in energy generation and water distribution facilities. It operates through the Regulated Services Group and Renewable Energy Group segments. The Regulated Services Group segment owns and operates a portfolio of electric, natural gas, water distribution, and wastewater collection utility systems and transmission.

