The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) Shares Bought by Lindbrook Capital LLC

Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR – Free Report) by 37.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,380 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,454 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC’s holdings in Kroger were worth $364,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky grew its holdings in Kroger by 28.4% during the 1st quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 582,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,420,000 after acquiring an additional 128,791 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in Kroger by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 8,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $607,000 after acquiring an additional 348 shares in the last quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in Kroger by 119.7% during the 1st quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC now owns 12,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $840,000 after acquiring an additional 6,744 shares in the last quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Kroger during the 1st quarter worth $348,000. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC grew its holdings in Kroger by 18.6% during the 1st quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 19,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,302,000 after acquiring an additional 3,010 shares in the last quarter. 80.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Kroger alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Kroger from $57.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Kroger from $72.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $82.00 price target (up from $73.00) on shares of Kroger in a report on Friday, June 20th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Kroger from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Melius Research upgraded shares of Kroger from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 20th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $70.25.

Kroger Stock Performance

Shares of KR opened at $71.99 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $68.86 and its 200-day moving average is $66.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The Kroger Co. has a 12-month low of $50.69 and a 12-month high of $74.11.

Kroger (NYSE:KR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, June 20th. The company reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $45.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.35 billion. Kroger had a net margin of 1.76% and a return on equity of 30.01%. The business’s revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.43 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that The Kroger Co. will post 4.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kroger Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 15th will be paid a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 15th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.94%. This is a boost from Kroger’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. Kroger’s payout ratio is currently 34.88%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP Mary Ellen Adcock sold 34,250 shares of Kroger stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.16, for a total value of $2,437,230.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 184,473 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,127,098.68. This trade represents a 15.66% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Gabriel Arreaga sold 37,960 shares of Kroger stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.44, for a total transaction of $2,749,822.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 75,218 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,448,791.92. This trade represents a 33.54% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 228,948 shares of company stock worth $16,585,026. 0.44% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Kroger Profile

(Free Report)

The Kroger Co operates as a food and drug retailer in the United States. The company operates combination food and drug stores, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouses. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Kroger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kroger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.