SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV) Stock Holdings Lessened by Oakwell Private Wealth Management LLC

Oakwell Private Wealth Management LLC reduced its position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV – Free Report) by 4.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,760 shares of the company’s stock after selling 653 shares during the quarter. Oakwell Private Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF were worth $1,236,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF by 15.4% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $526,000 after buying an additional 806 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth $6,569,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF by 19.2% in the 4th quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 2,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,000 after purchasing an additional 463 shares in the last quarter. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,521,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,772,000 after buying an additional 24,561 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA SLYV opened at $82.95 on Tuesday. SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF has a 52-week low of $65.96 and a 52-week high of $96.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.79 billion, a PE ratio of 14.20 and a beta of 1.18. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $79.54 and a 200-day moving average of $80.35.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF, formerly SPDR Dow Jones Small Cap Value ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index, which tracks the performance of small capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities exhibiting value characteristics.

