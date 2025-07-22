J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. Has $2.09 Million Stock Position in VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX)

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. lowered its position in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX – Free Report) by 20.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 45,515 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 12,040 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.’s holdings in VanEck Gold Miners ETF were worth $2,092,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Rafferty Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 33.7% in the 4th quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 9,282,123 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $314,757,000 after buying an additional 2,342,211 shares during the last quarter. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd grew its position in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 3,010.4% in the 1st quarter. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd now owns 1,938,221 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $89,100,000 after buying an additional 1,875,906 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP grew its position in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 68.7% in the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 3,851,200 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $130,594,000 after buying an additional 1,567,800 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its position in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 298.3% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,793,072 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $60,552,000 after buying an additional 1,342,885 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Shufro Rose & Co. LLC grew its position in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 3,769.9% in the 4th quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC now owns 534,863 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $18,137,000 after buying an additional 521,042 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA GDX opened at $53.02 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $51.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.81. VanEck Gold Miners ETF has a 12 month low of $33.42 and a 12 month high of $54.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.72 billion, a PE ratio of 21.70 and a beta of 0.77.

VanEck Gold Miners ETF Profile

The Fund seeks to match as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the AMEX Gold Miners Index. The Fund, utilizing a passive or indexing investment approach, attempts to approximate the investment performance of the Index by investing in a portfolio of stocks that generally replicate the Index.

