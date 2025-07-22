J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. Purchases 54,466 Shares of Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:CEF)

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:CEF – Free Report) by 296.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 72,826 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 54,466 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust were worth $2,069,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its stake in shares of Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust by 0.3% during the first quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 7,905,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $224,592,000 after acquiring an additional 23,904 shares during the last quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust by 1.8% during the first quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 5,419,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,956,000 after acquiring an additional 95,731 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,453,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,065,000 after acquiring an additional 93,522 shares during the last quarter. Demars Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust by 21.3% during the first quarter. Demars Financial Group LLC now owns 2,425,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,915,000 after acquiring an additional 425,896 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,378,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,763,000 after acquiring an additional 37,604 shares during the last quarter.

Get Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust alerts:

Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust Stock Up 1.7%

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:CEF opened at $31.48 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $29.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.56. Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust has a 12 month low of $21.70 and a 12 month high of $31.53.

Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust Company Profile

Sprott Physical Gold & Silver Trust operates as a closed-ended investment fund/investment trust. The company was founded on October 26, 2017 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CEF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:CEF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.