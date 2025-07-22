Archrock (AROC) Projected to Post Earnings on Tuesday

Archrock (NYSE:AROC – Get Free Report) is anticipated to post its Q2 2025 quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, July 29th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.38 per share and revenue of $366.34 million for the quarter.

Archrock (NYSE:AROC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 5th. The energy company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $347.16 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $342.98 million. Archrock had a net margin of 16.38% and a return on equity of 18.31%. On average, analysts expect Archrock to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Archrock alerts:

Archrock Stock Down 2.4%

Shares of AROC stock opened at $22.84 on Tuesday. Archrock has a 52-week low of $17.27 and a 52-week high of $30.44. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $24.71 and its 200-day moving average is $25.48. The stock has a market cap of $4.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.35, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.47.

Archrock Dividend Announcement

Archrock declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Monday, May 5th that authorizes the company to repurchase $50.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the energy company to buy up to 1.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 6th were given a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.33%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 6th. Archrock’s payout ratio is 64.41%.

Insider Activity

In other Archrock news, SVP Jason Ingersoll sold 42,036 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.49, for a total transaction of $1,029,461.64. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 275,911 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,757,060.39. The trade was a 13.22% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Archrock stock. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its holdings in shares of Archrock, Inc. (NYSE:AROC – Free Report) by 217.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,316 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 902 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp’s holdings in Archrock were worth $35,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 95.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Sidoti raised shares of Archrock to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Archrock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $26.67.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on AROC

Archrock Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Archrock, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Contract Operations and Aftermarket Services. It engages in the designing, sourcing, owning, installing, operating, servicing, repairing, and maintaining of its owned fleet of natural gas compression equipment to provide natural gas compression services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Archrock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Archrock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.