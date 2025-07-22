Flynn Zito Capital Management LLC Increases Stake in Jacobs Solutions Inc. (NYSE:J)

Flynn Zito Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Jacobs Solutions Inc. (NYSE:J – Free Report) by 16.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,178 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 309 shares during the period. Flynn Zito Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Jacobs Solutions were worth $263,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Colonial Trust Co SC increased its position in shares of Jacobs Solutions by 10,250.0% in the 4th quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC now owns 207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the period. Rossby Financial LCC acquired a new stake in Jacobs Solutions in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Whipplewood Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Jacobs Solutions by 1,685.7% in the 1st quarter. Whipplewood Advisors LLC now owns 375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 354 shares during the last quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. increased its stake in Jacobs Solutions by 113.8% during the 4th quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. now owns 357 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the period. Finally, Transce3nd LLC bought a new position in Jacobs Solutions in the 4th quarter worth about $53,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.65% of the company’s stock.

Get Jacobs Solutions alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently commented on J shares. UBS Group cut their price target on Jacobs Solutions from $154.00 to $152.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 9th. Citigroup reduced their target price on Jacobs Solutions from $161.00 to $151.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 25th. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Jacobs Solutions from $152.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. KeyCorp raised shares of Jacobs Solutions from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $155.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 16th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Jacobs Solutions from $130.00 to $141.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $151.38.

Jacobs Solutions Price Performance

Shares of J opened at $138.69 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $129.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $127.55. Jacobs Solutions Inc. has a 52-week low of $106.23 and a 52-week high of $156.31. The firm has a market cap of $16.66 billion, a PE ratio of 38.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.50.

Jacobs Solutions (NYSE:J – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $2.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3 billion. Jacobs Solutions had a net margin of 3.53% and a return on equity of 15.67%. Jacobs Solutions’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.91 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Jacobs Solutions Inc. will post 6.05 EPS for the current year.

Jacobs Solutions Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 23rd were given a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 23rd. Jacobs Solutions’s payout ratio is 35.26%.

About Jacobs Solutions

(Free Report)

Jacobs Solutions Inc provides consulting, technical, engineering, scientific, and project delivery services for the government and private sectors in the United States, Europe, Canada, India, Asia, Australia, New Zealand, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Critical Mission Solutions, People & Places Solutions, Divergent Solutions, and PA Consulting segments.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding J? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Jacobs Solutions Inc. (NYSE:J – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Jacobs Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jacobs Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.