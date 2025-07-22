General Motors (NYSE:GM) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.01 EPS

General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The auto manufacturer reported $2.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.52 by $0.01, Zacks reports. General Motors had a net margin of 3.08% and a return on equity of 14.30%. General Motors updated its FY 2025 guidance to 8.250-10.000 EPS.
General Motors Stock Up 0.0%
GM stock opened at $53.25 on Tuesday. General Motors has a fifty-two week low of $38.96 and a fifty-two week high of $61.24. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $50.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $48.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.21. The company has a market capitalization of $51.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.32.
General Motors Announces Dividend
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.13%. General Motors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 8.65%.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Institutional Trading of General Motors
A hedge fund recently raised its stake in General Motors stock. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its holdings in General Motors Company (NYSE:GM – Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U) by 456.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 38,717 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 31,755 shares during the quarter. Brighton Jones LLC’s holdings in General Motors were worth $2,062,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 92.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About General Motors
General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts; and provide software-enabled services and subscriptions worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Baojun, and Wuling brand names.
