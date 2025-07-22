Obermeyer Wealth Partners Grows Stock Holdings in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

Obermeyer Wealth Partners raised its stake in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Free Report) by 5.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,188 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 530 shares during the period. Obermeyer Wealth Partners’ holdings in Analog Devices were worth $2,055,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Analog Devices by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,612,183 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,248,971,000 after purchasing an additional 247,737 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Analog Devices in the 4th quarter valued at $1,755,958,000. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Analog Devices by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,450,018 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,582,831,000 after purchasing an additional 61,390 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of Analog Devices by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,521,162 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,173,026,000 after buying an additional 427,328 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 3,715,313 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $789,356,000 after buying an additional 181,309 shares during the last quarter. 86.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have weighed in on ADI. Cfra Research lowered shares of Analog Devices from a “strong-buy” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Analog Devices from $285.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Analog Devices from $248.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $214.00 to $212.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 23rd. Finally, Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and set a $290.00 price objective (up from $260.00) on shares of Analog Devices in a research note on Monday, July 7th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $258.89.

Analog Devices Stock Down 0.6%

Shares of NASDAQ ADI opened at $240.48 on Tuesday. Analog Devices, Inc. has a one year low of $158.65 and a one year high of $247.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $119.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.53, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.02. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $230.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $214.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 1.51.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.15. Analog Devices had a net margin of 18.65% and a return on equity of 9.56%. The firm had revenue of $2.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.50 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.40 earnings per share. Analog Devices’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 7.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analog Devices Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 4th were given a $0.99 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 4th. This represents a $3.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.65%. Analog Devices’s payout ratio is 107.90%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Analog Devices

In related news, Director Ray Stata sold 3,125 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.23, for a total value of $747,593.75. Following the sale, the director directly owned 167,571 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,088,010.33. This trade represents a 1.83% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Vincent Roche sold 10,000 shares of Analog Devices stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.84, for a total value of $1,968,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 142,996 shares in the company, valued at $28,147,332.64. This trade represents a 6.54% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 16,250 shares of company stock valued at $3,327,994. Corporate insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Analog Devices Company Profile

(Free Report)

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems products in the United States, rest of North and South America, Europe, Japan, China, and rest of Asia. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and consumer markets; and power ICs that include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

