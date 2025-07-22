Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Grows Stake in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky increased its stake in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Free Report) by 4.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 38,340 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,582 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $7,732,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Portland Global Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Analog Devices by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Portland Global Advisors LLC now owns 4,014 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $853,000 after buying an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Analog Devices by 14.8% in the first quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 443 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $89,000 after buying an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Analog Devices by 1.1% in the first quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 5,688 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,147,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Keystone Financial Services boosted its stake in Analog Devices by 1.6% in the first quarter. Keystone Financial Services now owns 3,791 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $765,000 after buying an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dakota Wealth Management raised its position in Analog Devices by 0.7% in the first quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 8,955 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,806,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.81% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have commented on ADI. Williams Trading set a $260.00 target price on Analog Devices in a research report on Friday, May 23rd. Evercore ISI increased their target price on Analog Devices from $231.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Analog Devices in a research report on Thursday, July 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $285.00 target price for the company. KeyCorp increased their target price on Analog Devices from $285.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 8th. Finally, Raymond James Financial upgraded Analog Devices from a “moderate buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $258.89.

Insider Activity at Analog Devices

In other Analog Devices news, CEO Vincent Roche sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.84, for a total value of $1,968,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 142,996 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,147,332.64. The trade was a 6.54% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ray Stata sold 3,125 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.23, for a total value of $747,593.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 167,571 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,088,010.33. This trade represents a 1.83% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 16,250 shares of company stock worth $3,327,994. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Analog Devices Price Performance

Shares of ADI opened at $240.48 on Tuesday. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 52-week low of $158.65 and a 52-week high of $247.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 2.08. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $230.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $214.71. The firm has a market cap of $119.34 billion, a PE ratio of 65.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.02.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.15. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 9.56% and a net margin of 18.65%. The firm had revenue of $2.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.50 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.40 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 22.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 7.14 EPS for the current year.

Analog Devices Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 4th were paid a $0.99 dividend. This represents a $3.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 4th. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 107.90%.

About Analog Devices

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems products in the United States, rest of North and South America, Europe, Japan, China, and rest of Asia. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and consumer markets; and power ICs that include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

Featured Articles

