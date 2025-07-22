First Trust Intermediate Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:FIIG) Shares Acquired by IFP Advisors Inc

IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in First Trust Intermediate Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:FIIG – Free Report) by 16.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 95,544 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,379 shares during the quarter. IFP Advisors Inc owned about 0.42% of First Trust Intermediate Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF worth $1,983,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of First Trust Intermediate Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF by 29.5% during the first quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 663 shares during the last quarter. Rossby Financial LCC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Intermediate Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $94,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of First Trust Intermediate Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF by 60.7% during the fourth quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC now owns 5,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after purchasing an additional 2,083 shares during the last quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Intermediate Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $216,000. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Intermediate Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $219,000.

NYSEARCA:FIIG opened at $20.93 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $20.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.63. First Trust Intermediate Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF has a 1 year low of $19.96 and a 1 year high of $21.60.

The First Trust Intermediate Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF (FIIG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is actively managed, investing in a broad portfolio of US investment grade, corporate debt securities. The portfolio aims for a dollar-weighted average maturity between three and ten years FIIG was launched on Aug 2, 2023 and is issued by First Trust.

