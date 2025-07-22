Flynn Zito Capital Management LLC Purchases 62,286 Shares of Eaton Vance Total Return Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:EVTR)

Flynn Zito Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Eaton Vance Total Return Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:EVTR – Free Report) by 386.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 78,411 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 62,286 shares during the quarter. Eaton Vance Total Return Bond ETF comprises 1.8% of Flynn Zito Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Flynn Zito Capital Management LLC owned 0.23% of Eaton Vance Total Return Bond ETF worth $3,970,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of EVTR. Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new position in Eaton Vance Total Return Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $129,423,000. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in Eaton Vance Total Return Bond ETF by 160.0% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,097,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,730,000 after buying an additional 675,482 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Eaton Vance Total Return Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $33,141,000. Strategic Planning Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Eaton Vance Total Return Bond ETF during the first quarter worth about $17,093,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Eaton Vance Total Return Bond ETF by 96.6% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 299,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,160,000 after buying an additional 147,117 shares during the last quarter.

Get Eaton Vance Total Return Bond ETF alerts:

Eaton Vance Total Return Bond ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:EVTR opened at $50.71 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $50.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.33. Eaton Vance Total Return Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $49.26 and a 12 month high of $52.49.

Eaton Vance Total Return Bond ETF Profile

The Eaton Vance Total Return Bond ETF (EVTR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that aims to invest in USD-denominated, investment grade securities from government and corporate issuers. The fund aims to maintain an average weighted maturity between five and ten years.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Eaton Vance Total Return Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eaton Vance Total Return Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.