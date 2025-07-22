Montag A & Associates Inc. Acquires 143 Shares of Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET)

Montag A & Associates Inc. lifted its position in Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET – Free Report) by 9.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,645 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 143 shares during the quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Cloudflare were worth $185,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Cloudflare by 8.1% in the first quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 3,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $363,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares during the period. Hollencrest Capital Management boosted its holdings in Cloudflare by 1,225.4% in the first quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after acquiring an additional 870 shares during the last quarter. Forum Financial Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Cloudflare by 34.1% during the 1st quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 3,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $413,000 after buying an additional 932 shares in the last quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cloudflare by 40.9% during the 1st quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC now owns 24,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,781,000 after buying an additional 7,161 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cloudflare during the first quarter worth approximately $206,000. 82.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $225.00 price target (up from $150.00) on shares of Cloudflare in a research report on Friday, July 11th. UBS Group raised their price target on Cloudflare from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 9th. Capital One Financial raised Cloudflare from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Guggenheim raised their price target on Cloudflare from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 9th. Finally, CICC Research raised Cloudflare from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $154.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, May 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $155.32.

Insider Activity at Cloudflare

In related news, insider Michelle Zatlyn sold 25,641 shares of Cloudflare stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.68, for a total transaction of $4,889,225.88. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 6,390 shares in the company, valued at $1,218,445.20. The trade was a 80.05% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Matthew Prince sold 52,384 shares of Cloudflare stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.58, for a total value of $9,669,038.72. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 381,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $70,364,295.54. The trade was a 12.08% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 581,062 shares of company stock valued at $99,070,153 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 10.89% of the company’s stock.

Cloudflare Price Performance

Shares of NET stock opened at $197.81 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $68.56 billion, a P/E ratio of -860.06 and a beta of 1.85. Cloudflare, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $69.26 and a fifty-two week high of $200.77. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $175.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $143.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 3.20 and a current ratio of 3.20.

Cloudflare (NYSE:NET – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by ($0.01). Cloudflare had a negative return on equity of 6.31% and a negative net margin of 4.62%. The business had revenue of $479.09 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $469.49 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.16 earnings per share. Cloudflare’s quarterly revenue was up 26.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Cloudflare, Inc. will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Cloudflare Company Profile

Cloudflare, Inc operates as a cloud services provider that delivers a range of services to businesses worldwide. The company provides an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and IoT devices; and website and application security products comprising web application firewall, bot management, distributed denial of service, API gateways, SSL/TLS encryption, script management, security center, and rate limiting products.

