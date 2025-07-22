Csenge Advisory Group Acquires 113 Shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Csenge Advisory Group lifted its position in shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Free Report) by 5.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,320 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the period. Csenge Advisory Group’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $536,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Brighton Jones LLC grew its position in shares of Waste Management by 51.1% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 6,861 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,384,000 after buying an additional 2,320 shares in the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 41.7% during the first quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 789 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $183,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 2.8% in the first quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 283,500 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $65,633,000 after acquiring an additional 7,751 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Waste Management by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 592,229 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $137,108,000 after acquiring an additional 24,023 shares during the period. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 13.1% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 8,247 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,909,000 after buying an additional 958 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.40% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Devina A. Rankin sold 57,888 shares of Waste Management stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.36, for a total transaction of $13,740,295.68. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 83,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,922,574.24. This trade represents a 40.82% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Rafael Carrasco sold 674 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.81, for a total value of $159,609.94. Following the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 16,542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,917,311.02. The trade was a 3.91% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Waste Management stock opened at $225.35 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.83. Waste Management, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $196.59 and a fifty-two week high of $242.58. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $231.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $226.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $90.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.64.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 28th. The business services provider reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by $0.08. Waste Management had a return on equity of 35.67% and a net margin of 11.67%. The firm had revenue of $6.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.14 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.75 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Waste Management, Inc. will post 7.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 20th. Investors of record on Friday, June 6th were paid a dividend of $0.825 per share. This represents a $3.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 6th. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.77%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on WM. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Waste Management from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. HSBC upgraded shares of Waste Management from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $210.00 to $265.00 in a report on Friday, April 25th. Hsbc Global Res raised shares of Waste Management from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 25th. CIBC raised their price objective on shares of Waste Management from $244.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 26th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Waste Management from $255.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 9th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Waste Management has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $251.29.

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of environmental solutions to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns and operates transfer stations, as well as owns, develops, and operates landfill facilities that produce landfill gas used as renewable natural gas for generating electricity.

