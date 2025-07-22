OneAscent Financial Services LLC Grows Holdings in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

OneAscent Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Free Report) by 63.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,116 shares of the energy producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,990 shares during the period. OneAscent Financial Services LLC’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $538,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in ConocoPhillips by 8.8% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,111,391 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $110,217,000 after purchasing an additional 90,067 shares during the last quarter. Crowley Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in ConocoPhillips in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Twin City Private Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Twin City Private Wealth LLC now owns 7,591 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $753,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. United Services Automobile Association increased its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 162,762 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $16,141,000 after purchasing an additional 2,528 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Corebridge Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Corebridge Financial Inc. now owns 297,300 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $29,483,000 after purchasing an additional 12,420 shares in the last quarter. 82.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently commented on COP shares. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $123.00 price target (up previously from $113.00) on shares of ConocoPhillips in a research report on Tuesday, July 15th. Raymond James Financial reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $109.00 price target (up previously from $103.00) on shares of ConocoPhillips in a report on Tuesday, May 20th. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $117.00 price target (up previously from $113.00) on shares of ConocoPhillips in a report on Thursday, June 26th. Mizuho lowered their price target on ConocoPhillips from $127.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their target price on ConocoPhillips from $107.00 to $106.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $120.94.

ConocoPhillips Price Performance

NYSE COP opened at $91.03 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. ConocoPhillips has a 1 year low of $79.88 and a 1 year high of $116.08. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $91.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $94.53. The company has a market cap of $115.08 billion, a PE ratio of 11.57, a PEG ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.61.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The energy producer reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $16.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.74 billion. ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 16.54% and a net margin of 16.02%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.05 EPS. On average, analysts predict that ConocoPhillips will post 8.16 EPS for the current year.

ConocoPhillips Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, May 19th were issued a $0.78 dividend. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.43%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 19th. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.64%.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Kirk L. Johnson acquired 5,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $94.24 per share, with a total value of $499,472.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive vice president owned 14,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,369,024.48. This represents a 57.44% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ConocoPhillips Profile

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids in the United States, Canada, China, Libya, Malaysia, Norway, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; global LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of global exploration prospects.

