CSX Corporation (NASDAQ:CSX) Shares Bought by OneAscent Financial Services LLC

OneAscent Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of CSX Corporation (NASDAQ:CSX – Free Report) by 105.9% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 19,898 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,233 shares during the period. OneAscent Financial Services LLC’s holdings in CSX were worth $586,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marshall & Sterling Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of CSX in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Rossby Financial LCC bought a new stake in CSX during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Accredited Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of CSX in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of CSX in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Barnes Dennig Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of CSX in the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CSX stock opened at $34.36 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $64.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.57, a PEG ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 1.23. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $32.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.15. CSX Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $26.22 and a fifty-two week high of $37.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.88.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, August 29th will be issued a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 29th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.51%. CSX’s payout ratio is 31.14%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on CSX. Argus set a $32.00 target price on CSX in a research report on Friday, April 25th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of CSX from $36.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 17th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 price objective on shares of CSX in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of CSX from $28.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 7th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of CSX from $37.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 14th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, CSX has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $35.59.

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It also transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, minerals, automotive, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

