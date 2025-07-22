Aon plc (NYSE:AON) Shares Sold by Crestwood Advisors Group LLC

Crestwood Advisors Group LLC cut its holdings in shares of Aon plc (NYSE:AON – Free Report) by 1.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,610 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 135 shares during the period. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in AON were worth $3,835,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Portside Wealth Group LLC grew its stake in shares of AON by 530.6% in the 1st quarter. Portside Wealth Group LLC now owns 11,055 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,412,000 after buying an additional 9,302 shares during the period. Aviva PLC raised its holdings in shares of AON by 19.0% in the 4th quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 255,760 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $91,859,000 after purchasing an additional 40,850 shares in the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of AON by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 2,051,816 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $809,544,000 after buying an additional 6,038 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its position in shares of AON by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 28,022 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,183,000 after buying an additional 1,489 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of AON by 425.3% in the 1st quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,907 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $761,000 after buying an additional 1,544 shares during the last quarter. 86.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AON Price Performance

AON opened at $351.13 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $358.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $370.64. Aon plc has a 52-week low of $296.56 and a 52-week high of $412.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26. The company has a market cap of $75.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.91, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.84.

AON Dividend Announcement

AON ( NYSE:AON Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $5.67 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.04 by ($0.37). The firm had revenue of $4.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.83 billion. AON had a return on equity of 52.71% and a net margin of 15.58%. The firm’s revenue was up 16.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $5.66 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Aon plc will post 17.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 15th. Investors of record on Friday, August 1st will be given a $0.745 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 1st. This represents a $2.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.85%. AON’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.38%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AON has been the topic of several research reports. Redburn Atlantic raised shares of AON to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 25th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of AON from $396.00 to $416.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 11th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of AON from $415.00 to $401.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 7th. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on shares of AON from $420.00 to $398.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 28th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their target price on shares of AON from $414.00 to $409.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, AON currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $403.00.

AON Company Profile

Aon Plc engages in the provision of risk, health, and wealth solutions. It focuses on risk capital including claim management, reinsurance, risk analysis, management, retention, and transfer; and human capital involving analytics, health and benefits, investments, pensions and retirement, talent and rewards, and workplace wellbeing.

