Comparing LiveWire Group (NYSE:LVWR) & Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA)

LiveWire Group (NYSE:LVWR – Get Free Report) and Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) are both auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, profitability, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations for LiveWire Group and Tesla, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Get LiveWire Group alerts:

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score LiveWire Group 0 0 0 0 0.00 Tesla 9 14 17 1 2.24

Tesla has a consensus target price of $298.97, suggesting a potential downside of 8.99%. Given Tesla’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Tesla is more favorable than LiveWire Group.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio LiveWire Group $26.63 million 28.56 -$93.93 million ($0.43) -8.69 Tesla $97.69 billion 10.83 $7.13 billion $1.82 180.49

This table compares LiveWire Group and Tesla”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Tesla has higher revenue and earnings than LiveWire Group. LiveWire Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Tesla, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility & Risk

LiveWire Group has a beta of 1.71, suggesting that its share price is 71% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Tesla has a beta of 2.39, suggesting that its share price is 139% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0.9% of LiveWire Group shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 66.2% of Tesla shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.1% of LiveWire Group shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 20.7% of Tesla shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares LiveWire Group and Tesla’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets LiveWire Group -367.05% -70.38% -54.32% Tesla 6.66% 9.02% 5.39%

Summary

Tesla beats LiveWire Group on 14 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About LiveWire Group

(Get Free Report)

LiveWire Group, Inc. manufactures electric motorcycles in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments Electric Motorcycles and STACYC. The company designs and sells electric motorcycles and parts, accessories, and apparel; and electric balance bikes for kids. It serves wholesalers, independent dealers, retailers, and through online. The company has strategic partnerships with Harley-Davidson, Inc. and the KYMCO Group. LiveWire Group, Inc. was founded in 2010 and is based in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. LiveWire Group, Inc. operates as a subsidiary of Harley-Davidson, Inc.

About Tesla

(Get Free Report)

Tesla, Inc. designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services. This segment also provides sedans and sport utility vehicles through direct and used vehicle sales, a network of Tesla Superchargers, and in-app upgrades; purchase financing and leasing services; services for electric vehicles through its company-owned service locations and Tesla mobile service technicians; and vehicle limited warranties and extended service plans. The Energy Generation and Storage segment engages in the design, manufacture, installation, sale, and leasing of solar energy generation and energy storage products, and related services to residential, commercial, and industrial customers and utilities through its website, stores, and galleries, as well as through a network of channel partners; and provision of service and repairs to its energy product customers, including under warranty, as well as various financing options to its solar customers. The company was formerly known as Tesla Motors, Inc. and changed its name to Tesla, Inc. in February 2017. Tesla, Inc. was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

Receive News & Ratings for LiveWire Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LiveWire Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.