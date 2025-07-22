South Dakota Investment Council Acquires Shares of 6,084 Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST)

South Dakota Investment Council acquired a new stake in shares of Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 6,084 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $715,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Vistra by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,539,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,174,326,000 after purchasing an additional 219,055 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in Vistra by 63.6% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,260,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $863,116,000 after buying an additional 2,433,732 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in Vistra by 10.9% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,026,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $417,261,000 after acquiring an additional 296,714 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Vistra in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $409,087,000. Finally, Castle Hook Partners LP lifted its holdings in shares of Vistra by 13.6% during the fourth quarter. Castle Hook Partners LP now owns 2,964,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $408,677,000 after purchasing an additional 353,949 shares during the period. 90.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Vistra news, EVP Carrie Lee Kirby sold 108,000 shares of Vistra stock in a transaction on Monday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.98, for a total value of $16,953,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 218,239 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,259,158.22. The trade was a 33.10% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director John R. Sult sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.67, for a total value of $4,291,750.00. Following the sale, the director owned 75,946 shares in the company, valued at $13,037,649.82. This represents a 24.77% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 294,000 shares of company stock worth $47,461,490. Corporate insiders own 1.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:VST opened at $188.37 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $175.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $152.72. Vistra Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $66.50 and a fifty-two week high of $200.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $63.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.53, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.77.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 18th were given a $0.225 dividend. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.48%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 18th. This is a positive change from Vistra’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Vistra’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 14.15%.

VST has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Vistra from $178.00 to $186.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 18th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Vistra from $160.00 to $207.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Vistra from $203.00 to $186.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Vistra from $134.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 23rd. Finally, Evercore ISI set a $192.00 price target on shares of Vistra and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Vistra has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $176.92.

Vistra Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated retail electricity and power generation company. The company operates through six segments: Retail, Texas, East, West, Sunset, and Asset Closure. It retails electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers across states in the United States and the District of Columbia.

