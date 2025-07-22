OneAscent Financial Services LLC Boosts Stake in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc (NYSE:PNC)

OneAscent Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc (NYSE:PNC – Free Report) by 146.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,204 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,495 shares during the quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $734,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC boosted its holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group by 50.8% during the first quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 193 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in The PNC Financial Services Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. REAP Financial Group LLC lifted its position in The PNC Financial Services Group by 67.2% during the fourth quarter. REAP Financial Group LLC now owns 199 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Hoey Investments Inc. bought a new stake in The PNC Financial Services Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, True Wealth Design LLC lifted its holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group by 41.5% during the fourth quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 201 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the period. 83.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Wolfe Research reiterated a “peer perform” rating on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in a report on Thursday, July 3rd. Wall Street Zen upgraded The PNC Financial Services Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on The PNC Financial Services Group from $212.50 to $189.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 3rd. Hsbc Global Res upgraded The PNC Financial Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 31st. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada lowered their price objective on The PNC Financial Services Group from $205.00 to $195.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, The PNC Financial Services Group currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $212.76.

The PNC Financial Services Group Trading Down 0.3%

NYSE:PNC opened at $196.02 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc has a 12-month low of $145.12 and a 12-month high of $216.26. The firm has a market cap of $77.54 billion, a PE ratio of 13.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.07. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $182.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $180.13.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 16th. The financial services provider reported $3.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.56 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $3.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.61 billion. The PNC Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 11.07% and a net margin of 18.33%. The company’s revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.39 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc will post 15.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The PNC Financial Services Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 15th will be given a dividend of $1.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 15th. This represents a $6.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.47%. This is a boost from The PNC Financial Services Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.60. The PNC Financial Services Group’s payout ratio is presently 46.51%.

Insider Activity at The PNC Financial Services Group

In related news, EVP Kieran John Fallon sold 1,492 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.56, for a total value of $260,443.52. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 20,490 shares in the company, valued at $3,576,734.40. This trade represents a 6.79% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO William S. Demchak sold 1,242 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.75, for a total value of $210,829.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 554,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $94,190,710.25. The trade was a 0.22% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 8,904 shares of company stock valued at $1,493,609 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

The PNC Financial Services Group Profile

(Free Report)

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, and Asset Management Group segments. The company's Retail Banking segment offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time deposit; residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, credit cards, education loans, and personal and small business loans and lines of credit; and brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services.

