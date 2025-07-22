IFP Advisors Inc Has $2.46 Million Stock Holdings in Entergy Corporation (NYSE:ETR)

IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in Entergy Corporation (NYSE:ETR – Free Report) by 501.1% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 28,759 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,975 shares during the quarter. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Entergy were worth $2,462,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its stake in Entergy by 275.6% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 9,176 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $696,000 after purchasing an additional 6,733 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its stake in Entergy by 98.3% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 2,320 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $176,000 after purchasing an additional 1,150 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its stake in Entergy by 100.5% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 1,157 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 580 shares during the last quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC boosted its stake in Entergy by 193.1% during the 4th quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC now owns 40,642 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,081,000 after purchasing an additional 26,778 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in Entergy by 58.6% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 239,358 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $18,148,000 after purchasing an additional 88,456 shares during the last quarter. 88.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Entergy alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ETR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Entergy from $82.00 to $81.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 18th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Entergy from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 16th. Raymond James Financial initiated coverage on shares of Entergy in a research report on Friday, June 13th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Entergy from $100.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 15th. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Entergy from $91.00 to $87.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 10th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $86.46.

Entergy Stock Up 0.7%

Entergy stock opened at $86.97 on Tuesday. Entergy Corporation has a 1-year low of $55.04 and a 1-year high of $88.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $82.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $82.44.

Entergy (NYSE:ETR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $3.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.13 billion. Entergy had a net margin of 11.26% and a return on equity of 11.43%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.54 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Entergy Corporation will post 3.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Entergy Company Profile

(Free Report)

Entergy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and retail distribution of electricity in the United States. It generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power in portions of Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas, including the City of New Orleans; and distributes natural gas.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ETR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Entergy Corporation (NYSE:ETR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Entergy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Entergy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.