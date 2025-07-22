IFP Advisors Inc Purchases 9,162 Shares of DTE Energy Company (NYSE:DTE)

IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in DTE Energy Company (NYSE:DTE – Free Report) by 116.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,046 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,162 shares during the quarter. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in DTE Energy were worth $2,357,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. grew its position in DTE Energy by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 5,853 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $707,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. grew its position in shares of DTE Energy by 457.9% in the 4th quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 12,535 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,514,000 after buying an additional 10,288 shares during the period. Mizuho Securities USA LLC grew its stake in shares of DTE Energy by 46.2% in the fourth quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC now owns 19,628 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,370,000 after acquiring an additional 6,204 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in DTE Energy by 162.2% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 135,750 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $16,392,000 after acquiring an additional 83,969 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of DTE Energy by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 189,734 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $22,910,000 after acquiring an additional 11,760 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.06% of the company’s stock.

DTE Energy Stock Performance

DTE opened at $137.81 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $133.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $131.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82. DTE Energy Company has a 12-month low of $115.59 and a 12-month high of $140.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.44.

DTE Energy Dividend Announcement

DTE Energy ( NYSE:DTE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The utilities provider reported $2.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $3.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.33 billion. DTE Energy had a net margin of 11.25% and a return on equity of 13.00%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.67 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that DTE Energy Company will post 7.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 15th will be issued a $1.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 15th. This represents a $4.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.16%. DTE Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.92%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

DTE has been the topic of several research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on DTE Energy from $135.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 21st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on DTE Energy from $145.00 to $154.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of DTE Energy from $136.00 to $134.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. Barclays upped their target price on DTE Energy from $136.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 15th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of DTE Energy from $136.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $141.53.

DTE Energy Company Profile

DTE Energy Company engages in the utility operations. The company's Electric segment generates, purchases, distributes, and sells electricity to various residential, commercial, and industrial customers in southeastern Michigan. It generates electricity through coal-fired plants, hydroelectric pumped storage, and nuclear plants, as well as wind and solar assets.

