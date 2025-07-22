IFP Advisors Inc Sells 9,070 Shares of Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR)

IFP Advisors Inc lessened its stake in shares of Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR – Free Report) by 16.3% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 46,674 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,070 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Nutrien were worth $2,318,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Nutrien in the fourth quarter valued at about $241,958,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in Nutrien by 159.5% during the 4th quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 5,435,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $242,976,000 after purchasing an additional 3,341,169 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in Nutrien by 192.7% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 411,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,395,000 after purchasing an additional 854,543 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in shares of Nutrien by 11.3% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 7,105,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $317,951,000 after purchasing an additional 721,935 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Nutrien by 30.3% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,022,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,202,000 after acquiring an additional 702,948 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.10% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on NTR shares. Royal Bank Of Canada restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Nutrien in a research note on Monday, July 14th. TD Securities lifted their price objective on Nutrien from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 12th. Barclays upped their price objective on Nutrien from $61.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, July 7th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $66.00 price objective (up from $63.00) on shares of Nutrien in a research report on Friday, July 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Nutrien from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.78.

Nutrien Stock Performance

NYSE:NTR opened at $59.23 on Tuesday. Nutrien Ltd. has a 1-year low of $43.70 and a 1-year high of $65.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $59.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $54.49. The firm has a market cap of $28.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.80.

Nutrien (NYSE:NTR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by ($0.24). Nutrien had a return on equity of 6.08% and a net margin of 2.05%. The firm had revenue of $4.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.16 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.46 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Nutrien Ltd. will post 3.72 EPS for the current year.

Nutrien Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 30th were given a $0.545 dividend. This represents a $2.18 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 30th. Nutrien’s payout ratio is currently 203.74%.

About Nutrien

Nutrien Ltd. provides crop inputs and services. The company operates through four segments: Retail, Potash, Nitrogen, and Phosphate. The Retail segment distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seeds, and merchandise products. The Potash segment provides granular and standard potash products.

