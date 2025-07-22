J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. Has $2.66 Million Position in Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT)

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT – Free Report) by 340.4% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 7,883 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,093 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Trane Technologies were worth $2,656,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. WFA Asset Management Corp lifted its stake in Trane Technologies by 208.3% in the 1st quarter. WFA Asset Management Corp now owns 74 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Minot DeBlois Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Trane Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in Trane Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Trane Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Trane Technologies by 97.9% during the 1st quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 93 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.97% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Donald E. Simmons sold 3,571 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $380.00, for a total transaction of $1,356,980.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 3,593 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,365,340. This trade represents a 49.85% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.38% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on TT. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Trane Technologies from $416.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th. Stephens upgraded Trane Technologies from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $475.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Trane Technologies from $396.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 17th. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their price objective on Trane Technologies from $363.00 to $408.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on Trane Technologies from $476.00 to $480.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Trane Technologies presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $441.40.

Trane Technologies Price Performance

Trane Technologies stock opened at $442.70 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company has a market capitalization of $98.73 billion, a PE ratio of 36.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.15. Trane Technologies plc has a 12 month low of $298.15 and a 12 month high of $451.87. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $429.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $383.66.

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The company reported $2.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.20 by $0.25. Trane Technologies had a return on equity of 36.10% and a net margin of 13.47%. The firm had revenue of $4.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.46 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.94 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Trane Technologies plc will post 12.83 EPS for the current year.

Trane Technologies Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.94 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 5th. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.85%. Trane Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.28%.

Trane Technologies Profile

Trane Technologies plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and services of solutions for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, custom, and custom and transport refrigeration in Ireland and internationally. It offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; air sourced heat pumps, auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; dehumidifiers; ductless; furnaces; home automation products; humidifiers; indoor air quality assessments and related products; large and light commercial unitary products; refrigerant reclamation products; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; variable refrigerant flow products; and water source heat pumps.

