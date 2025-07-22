VSE Corporation (NASDAQ:VSEC) Shares Purchased by GW&K Investment Management LLC

GW&K Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in VSE Corporation (NASDAQ:VSEC – Free Report) by 3.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 176,896 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,410 shares during the period. GW&K Investment Management LLC owned about 0.86% of VSE worth $21,226,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in VSE by 52.6% during the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,026,164 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $192,689,000 after purchasing an additional 698,642 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors grew its position in shares of VSE by 16.8% in the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 1,794,069 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $170,616,000 after purchasing an additional 258,674 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of VSE by 20.5% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,071,545 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $101,904,000 after purchasing an additional 182,465 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of VSE by 63.4% in the fourth quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 716,168 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $68,115,000 after purchasing an additional 277,971 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AltraVue Capital LLC grew its position in shares of VSE by 8.8% in the fourth quarter. AltraVue Capital LLC now owns 617,648 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $58,738,000 after purchasing an additional 50,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.54% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their price objective on shares of VSE from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of VSE from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of VSE from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $130.00.

VSE Stock Performance

Shares of VSEC stock opened at $130.27 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $131.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $117.11. VSE Corporation has a 52 week low of $73.36 and a 52 week high of $140.64. The company has a current ratio of 3.90, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company has a market cap of $2.69 billion, a PE ratio of 162.84 and a beta of 1.26.

VSE (NASDAQ:VSEC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 6th. The construction company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.23. VSE had a net margin of 1.41% and a return on equity of 6.62%. The company had revenue of $256.05 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $248.20 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.45 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 57.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that VSE Corporation will post 2.96 EPS for the current year.

VSE Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 16th will be given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 16th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.31%. VSE’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.00%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Anita D. Britt sold 2,869 shares of VSE stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.38, for a total value of $371,191.22. Following the sale, the director directly owned 3,837 shares in the company, valued at $496,431.06. This trade represents a 42.78% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

VSE Profile

VSE Corporation operates as a diversified aftermarket products and services company in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Aviation and Fleet. The Aviation segment provides aftermarket parts supply and distribution; maintenance, repair, and overhaul services for components and engine accessories supporting commercial, business, and general aviation operators.

Featured Stories

