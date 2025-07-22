Crestwood Advisors Group LLC Lowers Position in SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF (NYSEARCA:BIL)

Crestwood Advisors Group LLC lowered its holdings in SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF (NYSEARCA:BIL – Free Report) by 27.3% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 47,526 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,878 shares during the quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF were worth $4,360,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Hollencrest Capital Management increased its position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF by 25.3% during the 1st quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 1,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares during the last quarter. Graypoint LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 25,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,345,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd grew its position in SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF by 5,842.9% during the 1st quarter. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd now owns 1,868,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,372,000 after acquiring an additional 1,836,782 shares during the last quarter. Transcendent Capital Group LLC grew its position in SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF by 25.0% during the 1st quarter. Transcendent Capital Group LLC now owns 11,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,074,000 after acquiring an additional 2,339 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pointe Capital Management LLC grew its position in SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Pointe Capital Management LLC now owns 8,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $748,000 after acquiring an additional 343 shares during the last quarter.

Get SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF alerts:

SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF Stock Performance

BIL opened at $91.66 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $91.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $91.58. SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF has a 1 year low of $91.29 and a 1 year high of $91.83.

SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF Profile

The SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF (BIL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of all publicly issued zero-coupon US Treasury bills with a maturity of at least 1 month, but less than 3 months. BIL was launched on May 25, 2007 and is managed by State Street.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BIL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF (NYSEARCA:BIL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.