Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp Increases Stake in Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT)

Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp raised its position in Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT – Free Report) by 9.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 813 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the period. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp’s holdings in Trane Technologies were worth $274,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of TT. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Trane Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,117,816,000. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in Trane Technologies by 35,458.2% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,015,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $679,161,000 after purchasing an additional 2,010,123 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in Trane Technologies by 20.1% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,567,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $948,316,000 after purchasing an additional 429,953 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA increased its stake in Trane Technologies by 27.3% during the first quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA now owns 1,915,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $645,343,000 after purchasing an additional 410,734 shares during the period. Finally, Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH purchased a new stake in Trane Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $147,251,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.97% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Stephens upgraded shares of Trane Technologies from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $475.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Barclays boosted their price objective on Trane Technologies from $476.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 9th. Hsbc Global Res raised Trane Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Trane Technologies from $396.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 17th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on Trane Technologies from $445.00 to $502.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $441.40.

Trane Technologies Price Performance

TT stock opened at $442.70 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $98.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.83, a PEG ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.15. Trane Technologies plc has a twelve month low of $298.15 and a twelve month high of $451.87. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $429.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $383.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The company reported $2.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.20 by $0.25. Trane Technologies had a return on equity of 36.10% and a net margin of 13.47%. The business had revenue of $4.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.46 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.94 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Trane Technologies plc will post 12.83 EPS for the current year.

Trane Technologies Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 5th will be given a $0.94 dividend. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 5th. Trane Technologies’s payout ratio is 31.28%.

Insider Transactions at Trane Technologies

In other Trane Technologies news, insider Donald E. Simmons sold 3,571 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $380.00, for a total value of $1,356,980.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 3,593 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,365,340. This represents a 49.85% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Trane Technologies Company Profile

(Free Report)

Trane Technologies plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and services of solutions for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, custom, and custom and transport refrigeration in Ireland and internationally. It offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; air sourced heat pumps, auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; dehumidifiers; ductless; furnaces; home automation products; humidifiers; indoor air quality assessments and related products; large and light commercial unitary products; refrigerant reclamation products; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; variable refrigerant flow products; and water source heat pumps.

See Also

