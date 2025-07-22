18,716 Shares in DTE Energy Company (NYSE:DTE) Bought by J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in DTE Energy Company (NYSE:DTE – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 18,716 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,588,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cloud Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DTE Energy during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Olde Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DTE Energy during the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of DTE Energy during the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Mattson Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DTE Energy during the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of DTE Energy during the first quarter valued at about $41,000. 76.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Wall Street Zen downgraded DTE Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 16th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on DTE Energy from $136.00 to $134.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on DTE Energy from $145.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 15th. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on DTE Energy from $136.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on DTE Energy from $136.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $141.53.

DTE Energy Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE DTE opened at $137.81 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $133.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $131.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.62, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82. DTE Energy Company has a 52-week low of $115.59 and a 52-week high of $140.39.

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The utilities provider reported $2.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.98 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $3.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.33 billion. DTE Energy had a return on equity of 13.00% and a net margin of 11.25%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.67 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that DTE Energy Company will post 7.18 earnings per share for the current year.

DTE Energy Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 15th. This represents a $4.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.16%. DTE Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.92%.

DTE Energy Company Profile

DTE Energy Company engages in the utility operations. The company's Electric segment generates, purchases, distributes, and sells electricity to various residential, commercial, and industrial customers in southeastern Michigan. It generates electricity through coal-fired plants, hydroelectric pumped storage, and nuclear plants, as well as wind and solar assets.

See Also

