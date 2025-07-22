Crestwood Advisors Group LLC Acquires 3,491 Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

Crestwood Advisors Group LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Free Report) by 13.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 29,898 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,491 shares during the period. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $2,340,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Golden State Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 5,394.0% during the 1st quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $361,000 after buying an additional 4,531 shares in the last quarter. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC now owns 35,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,797,000 after buying an additional 466 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 105.5% during the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 13,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,082,000 after purchasing an additional 7,094 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 27.2% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 563,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,538,000 after purchasing an additional 120,409 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 531,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,599,000 after purchasing an additional 5,581 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF alerts:

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:BSV opened at $78.43 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $78.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $77.94. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $76.93 and a fifty-two week high of $79.02.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Profile

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.