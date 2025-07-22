Oakwell Private Wealth Management LLC Has $951,000 Stock Holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB)

Oakwell Private Wealth Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB – Free Report) by 7.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 44,173 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,782 shares during the period. Oakwell Private Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF were worth $951,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SCHB. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 9.3% during the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,095,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,116,000 after purchasing an additional 178,997 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 24,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $524,000 after acquiring an additional 1,220 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 218.6% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 79,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,807,000 after buying an additional 54,625 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 222.2% during the fourth quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 443,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,078,000 after acquiring an additional 306,174 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 118.4% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 173,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,930,000 after buying an additional 93,852 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab US Broad Market ETF Stock Performance

Schwab US Broad Market ETF stock opened at $24.28 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.08 and a beta of 1.03. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $23.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.52. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a 52-week low of $18.53 and a 52-week high of $24.38.

Schwab US Broad Market ETF Profile

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

