Gries Financial LLC Has $583,000 Holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT)

Gries Financial LLC decreased its stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT – Free Report) by 82.9% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 6,408 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 30,972 shares during the quarter. Gries Financial LLC’s holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $583,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 2,446 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $214,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Park Place Capital Corp boosted its position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 13.1% during the 1st quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 999 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC now owns 5,317 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $484,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Family Offices LLP raised its stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Heritage Family Offices LLP now owns 2,628 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $239,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Southeast Asset Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Southeast Asset Advisors LLC now owns 11,094 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $969,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.33% of the company’s stock.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Up 0.9%

TLT opened at $86.00 on Tuesday. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $83.30 and a 52 week high of $101.64. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $86.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $87.87. The company has a market capitalization of $47.66 billion, a PE ratio of -6.75 and a beta of 0.06.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Increases Dividend

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Profile

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 1st were given a dividend of $0.3283 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 1st. This is an increase from iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.32. This represents a $3.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.58%.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

