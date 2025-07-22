Oakwell Private Wealth Management LLC Decreases Stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE)

Oakwell Private Wealth Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE – Free Report) by 11.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 70,151 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,087 shares during the period. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF accounts for approximately 0.5% of Oakwell Private Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Oakwell Private Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF were worth $1,934,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SCHE. Ignite Planners LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. Ignite Planners LLC now owns 40,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,117,000 after purchasing an additional 3,045 shares during the period. Summit Wealth & Retirement Planning Inc. grew its position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 4.4% in the first quarter. Summit Wealth & Retirement Planning Inc. now owns 555,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,328,000 after acquiring an additional 23,497 shares in the last quarter. North Forty Two & Co. raised its stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 4.3% during the first quarter. North Forty Two & Co. now owns 79,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,191,000 after acquiring an additional 3,261 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 9.7% in the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 22,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $627,000 after purchasing an additional 2,011 shares during the period. Finally, OneAscent Financial Services LLC lifted its position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 92.2% during the first quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC now owns 55,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,540,000 after purchasing an additional 26,795 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:SCHE opened at $30.88 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.06. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $24.11 and a 1-year high of $31.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.58 and a beta of 0.68.

About Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE All-Emerging Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of large and mid capitalization companies in emerging market countries. The Index defines the large and mid capitalization universe as approximately the top 90% of the eligible universe.

