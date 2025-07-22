Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ:LRCX) Shares Bought by HighPoint Advisor Group LLC

HighPoint Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ:LRCX – Free Report) by 2.6% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 21,483 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 539 shares during the quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $1,523,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Lam Research by 1,032.6% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 40,031,194 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,891,453,000 after acquiring an additional 36,496,689 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of Lam Research by 950.5% in the 4th quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 34,543,915 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,495,128,000 after acquiring an additional 31,255,726 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Lam Research by 907.1% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 31,428,010 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,265,610,000 after buying an additional 28,307,499 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Lam Research in the 4th quarter valued at $1,661,672,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Lam Research by 909.5% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 16,858,135 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,217,663,000 after purchasing an additional 15,188,173 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.61% of the company’s stock.

Lam Research Stock Performance

Shares of LRCX opened at $101.74 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $91.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $80.94. The company has a current ratio of 2.45, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $130.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.36, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.68. Lam Research Corporation has a 12 month low of $56.32 and a 12 month high of $102.59.

Lam Research Announces Dividend

Lam Research ( NASDAQ:LRCX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $4.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.64 billion. Lam Research had a net margin of 27.18% and a return on equity of 53.21%. The business’s revenue was up 24.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $7.79 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Lam Research Corporation will post 3.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 18th were issued a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 18th. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.63%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have commented on LRCX. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Lam Research from $100.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 15th. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and set a $108.00 price target (up previously from $87.00) on shares of Lam Research in a research report on Monday, July 7th. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on Lam Research from $95.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Argus raised Lam Research to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 14th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Lam Research currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $100.57.

About Lam Research

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

