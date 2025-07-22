Nelson Capital Management LLC Takes Position in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Nelson Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 1,376 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $218,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of PM. Pacifica Partners Inc. grew its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 115.0% in the first quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 215 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Philip Morris International during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Ball & Co Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Philip Morris International in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Ameriflex Group Inc. bought a new position in Philip Morris International during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Inlight Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Philip Morris International in the first quarter worth $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.63% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on PM. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $182.00 price objective (up from $156.00) on shares of Philip Morris International in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Philip Morris International from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 10th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Philip Morris International from $168.00 to $186.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on Philip Morris International in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Bank of America upped their price objective on Philip Morris International from $182.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $186.73.

Philip Morris International Stock Down 9.4%

Shares of Philip Morris International stock opened at $163.58 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $178.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $159.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $254.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.51. Philip Morris International Inc. has a twelve month low of $106.76 and a twelve month high of $186.69.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 22nd. The company reported $1.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.05. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 8.43% and a negative return on equity of 122.40%. The business had revenue of $10.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.33 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.59 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 7.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Philip Morris International Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 27th were given a dividend of $1.35 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 27th. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.30%. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 111.34%.

Philip Morris International Company Profile

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products primarily under the IQOS and ZYN brands; and consumer accessories, such as lighters and matches.

