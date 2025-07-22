Hartford Funds Management Co LLC Grows Position in American Tower Corporation (NYSE:AMT)

Hartford Funds Management Co LLC boosted its stake in American Tower Corporation (NYSE:AMT – Free Report) by 15.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,513 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 868 shares during the quarter. American Tower makes up 0.1% of Hartford Funds Management Co LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Hartford Funds Management Co LLC’s holdings in American Tower were worth $1,417,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of AMT. Aviva PLC increased its position in shares of American Tower by 13.4% during the 4th quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 388,487 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $71,252,000 after purchasing an additional 46,009 shares during the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of American Tower by 23.0% during the 1st quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 369 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Shum Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of American Tower by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Shum Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,196 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $913,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Mariner LLC grew its stake in shares of American Tower by 30.9% during the 4th quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 363,088 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $66,585,000 after acquiring an additional 85,693 shares during the period. Finally, AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc grew its stake in shares of American Tower by 13.3% during the 1st quarter. AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc now owns 231,913 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $50,487,000 after acquiring an additional 27,194 shares during the period. 92.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AMT has been the subject of several research reports. UBS Group increased their price target on American Tower from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th. Raymond James Financial raised their target price on American Tower from $231.00 to $251.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on American Tower in a research note on Tuesday, April 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $250.00 target price for the company. Bank of America began coverage on American Tower in a research note on Monday, May 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $255.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on American Tower from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $240.88.

American Tower Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE AMT opened at $228.88 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $107.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.43. American Tower Corporation has a 1-year low of $172.51 and a 1-year high of $243.56. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $216.53 and its 200 day moving average is $207.73.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.75 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.41 by $0.34. American Tower had a return on equity of 30.20% and a net margin of 17.34%. The business had revenue of $2.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.54 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.79 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that American Tower Corporation will post 10.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

American Tower Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 13th were paid a $1.70 dividend. This represents a $6.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.97%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 13th. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio is currently 174.81%.

About American Tower

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of over 224,000 communications sites and a highly interconnected footprint of U.S. data center facilities.

