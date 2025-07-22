Oakwell Private Wealth Management LLC Buys Shares of 143,273 JPMorgan Municipal ETF (BATS:JMUB)

Oakwell Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Municipal ETF (BATS:JMUB – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 143,273 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,164,000. JPMorgan Municipal ETF makes up about 2.0% of Oakwell Private Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Oakwell Private Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.26% of JPMorgan Municipal ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Municipal ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Mascagni Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Municipal ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $52,000. WealthTrak Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Municipal ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $124,000. Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Municipal ETF by 91.2% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,000 after buying an additional 1,392 shares during the period. Finally, Calton & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Municipal ETF during the first quarter valued at about $175,000.

JMUB stock opened at $49.22 on Tuesday. JPMorgan Municipal ETF has a 52 week low of $47.95 and a 52 week high of $51.31. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $49.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $49.76. The company has a market cap of $3.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.96 and a beta of 0.21.

The JPMorgan Municipal ETF (JMUB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund holds an actively managed portfolio of various US municipal securities. JMUB was launched on Oct 29, 2018 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

