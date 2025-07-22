Nelson Capital Management LLC Cuts Stake in Shell PLC Unsponsored ADR (NYSE:SHEL)

Nelson Capital Management LLC cut its stake in Shell PLC Unsponsored ADR (NYSE:SHEL – Free Report) by 1.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 35,419 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 536 shares during the quarter. Nelson Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Shell were worth $2,596,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SHEL. Brighton Jones LLC raised its stake in shares of Shell by 51.7% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 7,463 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $468,000 after buying an additional 2,545 shares during the period. Millstone Evans Group LLC acquired a new stake in Shell in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Quantbot Technologies LP raised its position in Shell by 248.9% in the 4th quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 19,258 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,207,000 after purchasing an additional 13,739 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in shares of Shell by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 897,154 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $56,207,000 after acquiring an additional 54,305 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CoreFirst Bank & Trust purchased a new position in Shell during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. 28.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Scotiabank reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Shell in a report on Friday, July 11th. Hsbc Global Res raised Shell to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Shell in a research report on Wednesday, March 26th. Santander cut Shell to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 11th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein cut Shell from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.69.

Shell Trading Up 0.6%

Shares of NYSE:SHEL opened at $70.73 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $209.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.40. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $69.47 and its 200-day moving average is $67.57. Shell PLC Unsponsored ADR has a 52-week low of $58.54 and a 52-week high of $74.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.32.

Shell (NYSE:SHEL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 2nd. The energy company reported $1.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $69.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $79.18 billion. Shell had a return on equity of 11.71% and a net margin of 4.75%. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.40 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Shell PLC Unsponsored ADR will post 7.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Shell declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Friday, May 2nd that permits the company to repurchase $3.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the energy company to buy up to 1.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Shell Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, May 16th were issued a $0.716 dividend. This represents a $2.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.05%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 16th. Shell’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.90%.

Shell Company Profile

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure to deliver gas to market.

