Flynn Zito Capital Management LLC Takes $1.06 Million Position in D-Wave Quantum Inc. (NYSE:QBTS)

Flynn Zito Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in D-Wave Quantum Inc. (NYSE:QBTS – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 140,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,064,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of D-Wave Quantum by 5.8% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 31,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,000 after acquiring an additional 1,698 shares during the last quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of D-Wave Quantum by 20.6% in the fourth quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 10,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 1,766 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in D-Wave Quantum by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 42,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $358,000 after purchasing an additional 2,051 shares during the last quarter. Corebridge Financial Inc. increased its stake in D-Wave Quantum by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Corebridge Financial Inc. now owns 49,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $413,000 after purchasing an additional 2,342 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Veracity Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of D-Wave Quantum by 9.3% during the first quarter. Veracity Capital LLC now owns 29,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,000 after acquiring an additional 2,532 shares during the period. 42.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on D-Wave Quantum in a research report on Wednesday, July 2nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective (up from $13.00) on shares of D-Wave Quantum in a research report on Wednesday, June 18th. Williams Trading set a $20.00 price objective on D-Wave Quantum in a research report on Wednesday, June 18th. Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of D-Wave Quantum in a research note on Friday, June 13th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on D-Wave Quantum from $8.50 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 9th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, D-Wave Quantum currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.38.

D-Wave Quantum Stock Down 4.5%

QBTS stock opened at $18.04 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 20.73, a quick ratio of 20.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.97. D-Wave Quantum Inc. has a 1-year low of $0.75 and a 1-year high of $20.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.27 billion, a PE ratio of -30.67 and a beta of 1.40.

D-Wave Quantum (NYSE:QBTS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $15.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.50 million. D-Wave Quantum had a negative return on equity of 227.95% and a negative net margin of 617.84%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that D-Wave Quantum Inc. will post -0.41 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other D-Wave Quantum news, Director Rohit Ghai sold 43,517 shares of D-Wave Quantum stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.80, for a total value of $731,085.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 57,778 shares in the company, valued at approximately $970,670.40. The trade was a 42.96% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO John M. Markovich sold 400,000 shares of D-Wave Quantum stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.30, for a total value of $6,920,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 1,577,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,298,431.20. The trade was a 20.22% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,636,796 shares of company stock valued at $27,872,091 over the last ninety days. 3.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

D-Wave Quantum Profile

D-Wave Quantum Inc develops and delivers quantum computing systems, software, and services worldwide. The company offers Advantage, a fifth-generation quantum computer; Ocean, a suite of open-source python tools; and Leap, a cloud-based service that provides real-time access to a live quantum computer, as well as access to Advantage, hybrid solvers, the Ocean software development kit, live code, demos, learning resources, and a vibrant developer community.

