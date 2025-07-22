Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC Sells 165 Shares of Nucor Corporation (NYSE:NUE)

Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC cut its position in shares of Nucor Corporation (NYSE:NUE – Free Report) by 0.8% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 20,167 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 165 shares during the quarter. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Nucor were worth $2,427,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its stake in Nucor by 771.7% in the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 13,999 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,634,000 after buying an additional 12,393 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its stake in Nucor by 82.0% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 475 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. Millstone Evans Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nucor during the 4th quarter valued at $50,000. Mizuho Securities USA LLC raised its position in shares of Nucor by 44.6% during the 4th quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC now owns 22,255 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,597,000 after buying an additional 6,865 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in Nucor by 9.0% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 304,674 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $35,559,000 after purchasing an additional 25,127 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.48% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Nucor news, CEO Leon J. Topalian sold 34,238 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.19, for a total value of $4,115,065.22. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 162,993 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,590,128.67. The trade was a 17.36% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Kenneth Rex Query sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.37, for a total value of $1,303,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 94,080 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,265,209.60. The trade was a 9.61% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 51,326 shares of company stock valued at $6,325,108. 0.71% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Nucor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Nucor from $153.00 to $147.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Nucor from $143.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 14th. BMO Capital Markets raised Nucor from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $140.00 to $145.00 in a report on Monday, June 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Nucor from $175.00 to $169.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Nucor currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $152.75.

Nucor Stock Performance

Shares of NUE opened at $142.21 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $125.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $124.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 2.52. Nucor Corporation has a 52 week low of $97.59 and a 52 week high of $170.52. The company has a market capitalization of $32.81 billion, a PE ratio of 25.30, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.70.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by ($0.15). The business had revenue of $7.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.25 billion. Nucor had a net margin of 4.40% and a return on equity of 6.82%. Nucor’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.46 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Nucor Corporation will post 7.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Nucor Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 30th. Nucor’s payout ratio is 39.15%.

Nucor Profile

Nucor Corporation engages in manufacture and sale of steel and steel products. It operates in three segments: steel mills, steel products, and raw materials. The Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling structural steel products; bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and engineered special bar quality products; and engages in the steel trading and rebar distribution businesses.

