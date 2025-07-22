Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) Shares Purchased by Hartford Funds Management Co LLC

Hartford Funds Management Co LLC boosted its position in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG – Free Report) by 21.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,025 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 536 shares during the quarter. Hartford Funds Management Co LLC’s holdings in Republic Services were worth $733,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Republic Services by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,590,728 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,740,083,000 after purchasing an additional 144,719 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA grew its stake in shares of Republic Services by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA now owns 6,262,325 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,259,855,000 after buying an additional 218,729 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Republic Services by 10.4% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,317,804 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,069,836,000 after buying an additional 499,237 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Republic Services by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,565,137 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $918,045,000 after buying an additional 57,616 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Republic Services in the fourth quarter valued at about $553,039,000. 57.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Republic Services Stock Up 0.2%

Shares of NYSE:RSG opened at $240.88 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $247.26 and a 200-day moving average of $236.43. The company has a market capitalization of $75.28 billion, a PE ratio of 36.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.66. Republic Services, Inc. has a 52-week low of $188.82 and a 52-week high of $258.75.

Republic Services Announces Dividend

Republic Services ( NYSE:RSG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The business services provider reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $4.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.08 billion. Republic Services had a net margin of 12.88% and a return on equity of 18.28%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.45 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Republic Services, Inc. will post 6.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 2nd were paid a $0.58 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 2nd. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.96%. Republic Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.99%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on RSG. Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $266.00 price target on shares of Republic Services in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Melius started coverage on Republic Services in a research report on Monday, June 9th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Republic Services in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Republic Services from $232.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered Republic Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 24th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Republic Services has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $255.74.

About Republic Services

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers environmental services in the United States and Canada. It is involved in the collection and processing of recyclable, solid waste, and industrial waste materials; transportation and disposal of non-hazardous and hazardous waste streams; and other environmental solutions.

