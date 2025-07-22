Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. Acquires 401 Shares of iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF (BATS:IFRA)

Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. grew its holdings in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF (BATS:IFRA – Free Report) by 77.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 920 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 401 shares during the period. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc.’s holdings in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF were worth $43,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF by 30.9% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,836,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,287,000 after buying an additional 669,413 shares during the period. Clune & Associates LTD. acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $550,000. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE lifted its holdings in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF by 36.8% during the 4th quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE now owns 11,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $525,000 after buying an additional 3,050 shares during the period. Modern Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $512,000. Finally, BG Investment Services Inc. acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $4,115,000.

Get iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF alerts:

iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF Price Performance

Shares of BATS:IFRA opened at $50.54 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.30 and a beta of 0.98. The business’s 50-day moving average is $48.74 and its 200-day moving average is $46.88. iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF has a 1 year low of $39.94 and a 1 year high of $51.99.

iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF Company Profile

The iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF (IFRA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NYSE FactSet U.S. Infrastructure index. The fund tracks an index of US-listed infrastructure companies that derive a significant portion of their revenue from within the US. IFRA was launched on Apr 3, 2018 and is managed by BlackRock.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IFRA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF (BATS:IFRA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.