Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. Takes $28,000 Position in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE)

Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,525 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in FPE. Transce3nd LLC bought a new stake in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Mattson Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 42.5% during the fourth quarter. Mattson Financial Services LLC now owns 3,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 1,119 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its holdings in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 55.8% during the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 4,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new stake in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF during the first quarter valued at about $79,000. Finally, Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. lifted its holdings in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 42.0% during the first quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 5,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 1,616 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA FPE opened at $17.88 on Tuesday. First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF has a 52 week low of $16.77 and a 52 week high of $18.23. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.62.

The First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (FPE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that attempts to generate income by investing globally in preferred equities and income producing debt across the market cap spectrum.

