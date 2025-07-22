Allianz Asset Management GmbH Buys 356,246 Shares of Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its position in shares of Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG – Free Report) by 58.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 966,772 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 356,246 shares during the quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH owned about 0.28% of Datadog worth $95,918,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd increased its position in Datadog by 887.0% during the 1st quarter. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd now owns 25,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 22,646 shares during the period. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC increased its position in shares of Datadog by 96.9% during the first quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the period. Putney Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Datadog in the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Elequin Capital LP bought a new position in Datadog during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Opal Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Datadog in the first quarter worth about $37,000. 78.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Datadog alerts:

Datadog Stock Performance

DDOG opened at $145.27 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $127.40 and its 200-day moving average is $120.44. The firm has a market cap of $50.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 315.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 79.75 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 2.74 and a current ratio of 2.74. Datadog, Inc. has a 52-week low of $81.63 and a 52-week high of $170.08.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Datadog ( NASDAQ:DDOG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.04. Datadog had a return on equity of 6.39% and a net margin of 5.85%. The company had revenue of $761.55 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $741.73 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.44 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 24.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Datadog, Inc. will post 0.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. BTIG Research set a $136.00 target price on shares of Datadog and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price objective on Datadog from $134.00 to $171.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 16th. UBS Group raised their price objective on Datadog from $140.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 16th. Macquarie decreased their price objective on shares of Datadog from $175.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. Finally, DA Davidson upped their target price on shares of Datadog from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Datadog currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $146.79.

Read Our Latest Analysis on DDOG

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Datadog news, CRO Sean Michael Walters sold 9,469 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $1,420,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive directly owned 212,324 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,848,600. This represents a 4.27% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO David M. Obstler sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.43, for a total value of $2,211,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 399,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,864,376.10. This trade represents a 3.62% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 957,666 shares of company stock worth $117,576,223 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 8.70% of the company’s stock.

About Datadog

(Free Report)

Datadog, Inc operates an observability and security platform for cloud applications in North America and internationally. The company's products comprise infrastructure and application performance monitoring, log management, digital experience monitoring, continuous profiler, database monitoring, data streams and universal service monitoring, network monitoring, incident management, workflow automation, observability pipelines, cloud cost and cloud security management, application security management, cloud SIEM, sensitive data scanner, and CI visibility.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DDOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Datadog Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Datadog and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.