Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. Buys Shares of 225 United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI)

Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 225 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $142,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of United Rentals in the 4th quarter worth $695,716,000. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in United Rentals by 77,674.5% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 887,407 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $556,138,000 after acquiring an additional 886,266 shares in the last quarter. Leigh Baldwin & CO. LLC purchased a new position in United Rentals in the fourth quarter worth $330,989,000. Capital World Investors grew its position in United Rentals by 17.1% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 2,221,228 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,564,722,000 after acquiring an additional 323,636 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors grew its position in United Rentals by 41.0% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,051,365 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $740,624,000 after acquiring an additional 305,491 shares in the last quarter. 96.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:URI opened at $778.38 on Tuesday. United Rentals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $525.91 and a 12 month high of $896.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $736.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $689.14. The stock has a market cap of $50.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.69.

United Rentals ( NYSE:URI Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The construction company reported $8.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $8.92 by ($0.06). United Rentals had a return on equity of 33.11% and a net margin of 16.38%. The firm had revenue of $3.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.61 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $9.15 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that United Rentals, Inc. will post 44.8 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 14th were given a dividend of $1.79 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 14th. This represents a $7.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.92%. United Rentals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 18.54%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on URI. Evercore ISI cut their target price on shares of United Rentals from $974.00 to $921.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 19th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of United Rentals from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $705.00 to $666.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 25th. UBS Group upgraded shares of United Rentals from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $485.00 to $780.00 in a research report on Friday, May 16th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of United Rentals from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $702.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of United Rentals from $770.00 to $850.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $772.77.

In other United Rentals news, EVP Michael D. Durand sold 1,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $626.28, for a total transaction of $688,908.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 8,748 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,478,697.44. This trade represents a 11.17% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Andrew B. Limoges sold 708 shares of United Rentals stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $705.86, for a total transaction of $499,748.88. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president owned 1,921 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,355,957.06. This represents a 26.93% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals and Specialty. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment includes backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools for construction and industrial companies, manufacturers, utilities, municipalities, homeowners, and government entities.

